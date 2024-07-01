Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

