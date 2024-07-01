Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,593 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after buying an additional 201,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 57.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 245,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 32,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.72. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

