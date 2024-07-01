Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,706,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.24. 60,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

