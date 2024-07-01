Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. 247,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,652. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

