Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 280.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average of $216.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

