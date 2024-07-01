Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 61,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,986. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.