Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 77.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.25. 512,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

