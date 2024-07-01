Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 145,836 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 175.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 190,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 121,065 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.08. 505,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,718. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

