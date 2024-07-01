Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $109.87. The stock had a trading volume of 577,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.