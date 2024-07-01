Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.18. 101,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,022. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average of $233.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

