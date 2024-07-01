Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,730,552. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,211. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.57, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.