Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after acquiring an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,631,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,907,187 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $351.32. 387,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $356.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average of $279.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

