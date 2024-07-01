Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $78,001,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.66. 90,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

