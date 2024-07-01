Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 247,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

