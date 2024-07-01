Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.68. The stock had a trading volume of 93,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.