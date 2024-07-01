Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.68. The stock had a trading volume of 93,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

