Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

