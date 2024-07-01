Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 470,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

