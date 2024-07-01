Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.1 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 165,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

