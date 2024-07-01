Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 237,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.