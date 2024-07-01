Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.57. 91,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,360. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $212.39 and a twelve month high of $266.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

