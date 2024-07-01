Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $459,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.28. 142,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

