Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,464,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.60.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

