Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after buying an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 331,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

