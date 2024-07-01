Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.96. 30,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

