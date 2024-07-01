Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Update

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.67. Avidbank has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVBH

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.