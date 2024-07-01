Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Get Ayala alerts:

Ayala Price Performance

AYALY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Ayala has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $999.00.

Ayala Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.