Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Ayala Price Performance
AYALY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Ayala has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $999.00.
Ayala Company Profile
