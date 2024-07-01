Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.2 days.
Azelis Group Stock Down 16.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at C$20.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.66. Azelis Group has a twelve month low of C$19.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.00.
Azelis Group Company Profile
