Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.2 days.

Azelis Group Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at C$20.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.66. Azelis Group has a twelve month low of C$19.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.00.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

