Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,085.0 days.

Azimut Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

