B. Riley Weighs in on TeraWulf Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

