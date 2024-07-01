Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,648 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

