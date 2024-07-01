Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.3% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.