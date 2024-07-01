Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 529,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,380. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.