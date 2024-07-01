Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of BKKLY opened at $17.89 on Monday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bangkok Bank Public
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.