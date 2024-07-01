Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in June

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 1,504,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,312.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Down 10.0 %

BLMIF stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

