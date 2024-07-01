Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in June

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 1,504,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,312.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Down 10.0 %
BLMIF stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
