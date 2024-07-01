Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $210.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.31.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,087 shares of company stock worth $44,016,111 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.