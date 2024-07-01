Berenberg Bank Raises Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 1,010

Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 1,010 ($12.81) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Informa alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.70) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 871.17 ($11.05).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Informa

Informa Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of INF opened at GBX 857.20 ($10.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,857.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. Informa has a one year low of GBX 684 ($8.68) and a one year high of GBX 880.62 ($11.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 837.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 809.64.

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.40), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($601,992.13). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.