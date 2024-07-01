Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Get Beyond alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYON shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.80.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,675.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond by 2.4% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.