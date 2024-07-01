Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,342,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 10,064,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.5 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 263.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

