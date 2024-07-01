Bitcicoin (BITCI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

