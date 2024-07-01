Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,665.49 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $20,665.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00023792 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.