BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,150. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

