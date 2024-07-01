BKM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,188. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

