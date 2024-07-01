BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,164,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 378,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,488. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

