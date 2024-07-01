BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 715 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,641,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $11,998,000. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 83,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $231.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,399. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

