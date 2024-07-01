BKM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after acquiring an additional 104,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $783.21. 165,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,501. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $779.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

