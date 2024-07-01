BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.20. 566,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

