BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Aflac by 113.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aflac by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 111.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 78.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.17. 456,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

