BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,419 shares of company stock worth $10,379,073. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $410.00. 102,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.