BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.99. 1,268,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,043. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.