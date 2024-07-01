BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 6,885,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,661,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

